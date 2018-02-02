Artifacts 2/2/18

__Southeast faculty reading set__
Southeast Missouri State University faculty from the Department of English will read their original creative works at the Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, beginning at 5 p.m. today. Some material may not be suitable for a general audience. Event is free and open to the public.
__Marko Fields artist talk, gallery opening__
A Minnesota-based, three-dimensional artist in ceramics and mixed media, whose artwork is highly ornate, colorful and displays a flair for the whimsy, Marko Fields will speak at 4:30 p.m. today, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. in the River Campus Art Gallery, Seminary Building room 106, at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.
Fields' work will be on display through Feb. 23.
__New Visual Arts Co-Op window exhibitors__
The Visual Arts Cooperative Window Exhibitors for the month of February are Juanita Wyman and Helen Towner. Their work will be on display at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.
__Jacqueline Wilson: Bassoon, faculty recital set__
Jacqueline Wilson has premiered and commissioned works by composers and is especially passionate about American Indian representation in classical music. Her performance will be in Shuck Recital Hall on Southeast's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.
Tickets are available at the River Campus box office, by calling (573) 651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org.
__'Cellobration' recital at the River Campus__
Sara Edgerton, professor of cello at Southeast Missouri State University, will present a faculty recital titled "Cellobration: Music for One, Two, Three and Multiple Cellos" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Shuck Music Recital Hall at Southeast's River Campus.
The program will include standard masterpieces for the cello, as well as a number of lesser-known works that feature one or more cellos. Edgerton will be assisted in the recital by Paul Thompson on the piano, and the Southeast Low Strings Ensemble.
Tickets are available at the River Campus box office, by calling (573) 651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org.
-- From staff reports
