Artifacts 2/2/18

__Southeast faculty reading set__

Southeast Missouri State University faculty from the Department of English will read their original creative works at the Cup 'n' Cork, 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, beginning at 5 p.m. today. Some material may not be suitable for a general audience. Event is free and open to the public.

__Marko Fields artist talk, gallery opening__

A Minnesota-based, three-dimensional artist in ceramics and mixed media, whose artwork is highly ornate, colorful and displays a flair for the whimsy, Marko Fields will speak at 4:30 p.m. today, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. in the River Campus Art Gallery, Seminary Building room 106, at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

Fields' work will be on display through Feb. 23.

__New Visual Arts Co-Op window exhibitors__

The Visual Arts Cooperative Window Exhibitors for the month of February are Juanita Wyman and Helen Towner. Their work will be on display at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.