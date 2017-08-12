All sections
December 8, 2017

Artifacts 12/8/2017

BFA Part III -- Fall Graduating Seniors Exhibition is at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus this week. Students graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts will display the body of work they developed throughout their last two semesters in their area of specialization. Reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. today in the River Campus Art Gallery at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau...

Student exhibition at the River Campus

BFA Part III -- Fall Graduating Seniors Exhibition is at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus this week. Students graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts will display the body of work they developed throughout their last two semesters in their area of specialization. Reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. today in the River Campus Art Gallery at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

Santa's Hot Cocoa Bar, pics with Santa

Baristas Coffee Bar in the Marquette Tower Lobby at 338 Broadway in Cape Girardeau will host Santa for photos and a hot-cocoa bar. Children can visit with Santa, parents can take their own photos at no charge, and everyone can build their own hot-cocoa drink with toppings, compliments of Baristas Coffee Bar.

Arts Council to hold class, holiday expo

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host a class and holiday expo from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Seating is limited, so reserve a space on Event Brite or email debra@artistrycrowningbeauty.com. There is free admission to the expo. Public meet and greet will be from 1 to 2 p.m., then a makeup artistry class will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. for a soft-glam smoky eye. More information is at ArtistryCrowningBeauty.com.

-- From staff reports

Pertinent address:

518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

338 Broadway St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

16 N. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Entertainment
