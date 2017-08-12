Artifacts 12/8/2017

Student exhibition at the River Campus

BFA Part III -- Fall Graduating Seniors Exhibition is at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus this week. Students graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts will display the body of work they developed throughout their last two semesters in their area of specialization. Reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. today in the River Campus Art Gallery at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

Santa's Hot Cocoa Bar, pics with Santa

Baristas Coffee Bar in the Marquette Tower Lobby at 338 Broadway in Cape Girardeau will host Santa for photos and a hot-cocoa bar. Children can visit with Santa, parents can take their own photos at no charge, and everyone can build their own hot-cocoa drink with toppings, compliments of Baristas Coffee Bar.