Artifacts 12/29/17

January exhibit at the Nature Center is "Cape Girardeau County Park Wildlife," by local photographer David Hopper. Each image displayed was captured at Cape County Park, which proves David's point it's not necessary to travel long distances to enjoy a variety of amazing wildlife. The viewing is free and open to the public. More information is at mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter.
Barbi Myres and Lynn Robey will be the Visual Arts Cooperative exhibitors for the month of January at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.
-- From staff reports