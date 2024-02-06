All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
December 29, 2017

Artifacts 12/29/17

January exhibit at the Nature Center is "Cape Girardeau County Park Wildlife," by local photographer David Hopper. Each image displayed was captured at Cape County Park, which proves David's point it's not necessary to travel long distances to enjoy a variety of amazing wildlife. The viewing is free and open to the public. More information is at mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter...

Southeast Missourian

Nature Center shows David Hopper art

January exhibit at the Nature Center is "Cape Girardeau County Park Wildlife," by local photographer David Hopper. Each image displayed was captured at Cape County Park, which proves David's point it's not necessary to travel long distances to enjoy a variety of amazing wildlife. The viewing is free and open to the public. More information is at mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Arts Co-op names window exhibitors

Barbi Myres and Lynn Robey will be the Visual Arts Cooperative exhibitors for the month of January at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political ...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy