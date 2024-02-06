All sections
December 23, 2016

Artifacts 12/23/16

A Christmas Eve church service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church, 3024 Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau. A service also will be at 9 a.m. Christmas Day. The Southeast Missouri Arts Council recently announced forms for the 2016 Otto F. ...

Christmas Eve service planned

A Christmas Eve church service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church, 3024 Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau. A service also will be at 9 a.m. Christmas Day.

Arts Council accepting nominations

The Southeast Missouri Arts Council recently announced forms for the 2016 Otto F. Dingeldein and the Friend of the Arts awards are available. The deadline for nomination submissions is Jan. 20. To download a nomination form for either award, visit the Arts Council's website at capearts.org/Annual%20Arts%20Awards.aspx. Forms also are available for pickup at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. For more information, call the Arts Council at (573) 334-9233. Recipients of the awards will be named at the Dingeldein Gala, which will be Feb. 17 at the Cape Country Club.

-- From staff reports

Pertinent addresses:

3024 Highway 177, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

16 N. Spanish St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Entertainment
