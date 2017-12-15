All sections
December 15, 2017

Artifacts 12/15/17

Southeast Missourian

Fall graduating seniors exhibition

Four one-week shows featuring graduating seniors with a Bachelor of Fine Arts will display the body of work they developed throughout their last two semesters of coursework in their area of specialization.

Reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. today in the River Campus Art Gallery, Seminary Building, Room 106. More information at rivercampus.org.

Arts Council taking award nominations

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is accepting nominees for the Otto F. Dingeldein Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts and the Friend of the Arts Award.

Recipients of these awards will be named at the Dingeldein Gala, which will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Montgomery & Greaser law firm, 118 Themis St. in Cape Girardeau.

Nominations will be accepted until Jan. 8. Applications available at the Arts Council or online at capearts.org/aspx.

The Otto F. Dingeldein Award, established in 1975, honors living individuals whose artistic achievements have made considerable impact on the cultural enrichment of the community. The award can be given to artists, non-artists or to organizations. For more information, call the Arts Council at (573) 334-9233.

-- From staff reports

