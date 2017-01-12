All sections
EntertainmentDecember 1, 2017
Artifacts 12/1/17
Cape Girardeau Central High School presents "No Problem" and "The Terezin Promise," Winter One Acts, at 7 p.m. today and Saturday in the Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall. Tickets are $5 for students $7 for general admission. Tickets are available online at capetigers/seatyourself.biz...
Southeast Missourian

Winter One Acts at Central High School

Cape Girardeau Central High School presents "No Problem" and "The Terezin Promise," Winter One Acts, at 7 p.m. today and Saturday in the Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall. Tickets are $5 for students $7 for general admission. Tickets are available online at capetigers/seatyourself.biz.

Family Holiday Concert: Southeast Percussion Ensemble

This family holiday tradition continues as the Percussion Ensemble performs holiday classics. The free event includes music, coloring and milk and cookies from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.Performances are at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

'The Wheels on the ...' at River Campus

The Southeast Wind Symphony presents a dynamic program featuring elements of spinning, turning and whirling at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are available at the River Campus box office, by calling (573) 651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org.

'The Nutcracker' at River Campus

The Ruth Page Civic Ballet's popular re-creation of this holiday classic showcases exquisite dancing, stunning costumes and magical settings in the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of the Sweets, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 in Bedell Performance Hall. Tickets are available at the River Campus box office, by calling (573) 651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org.

-- From staff reports

Pertinent address:

1000 S. Silver Springs Rd., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Entertainment
