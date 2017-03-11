All sections
November 3, 2017

Artifacts 11/3/17

Southeast Missourian

November artist set for Nature Center gallery

Margaret Randol Dement's exhibit "Wildlife Rehabilitation and Nature Journaling" will be free to view at the Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau, during November. For more information, visit www.mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or call (573) 290-5218.

Foundation Expo planned at River Campus

Each student completing a foundation review from fall 2016 through fall 2017 semesters exhibits one piece of artwork in this free show from today through Nov. 10 in the River Campus Art Gallery, Seminary Building, Room 106, on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. today in the River Campus Art Gallery. More information is online at www.rivercampus.org.

'Compelled to Make' art show scheduled at Crisp Museum

A retrospective exhibition spanning 37 years of art making by Southeast Missouri State University Department of Art chairwoman Caroline Kahler will be on display in Crisp Museum at Southeast's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. A reception will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. today, and the artist talk will be at 6 p.m. in Crisp Museum. For more information, visit www.rivercampus.org.

Transition Spaces 17.3: Hannah Sanders to show at Crisp

Hannah Sanders' work is centered on "Hair Ghosts," where she found an expression of complex femininity with notes of ritual. A reception is from 4 to 8 p.m. today in Crisp Museum on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. For more information, visit www.rivercampus.org.

Fiction reading set for Tuesday at Crisp Hall

Jeremy Griffin will be reading his short fiction at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Crisp Hall 125 on Southeast Missouri State University's campus. His book will be available for sale, and he will be signing copies after the reading. For more information, call (573) 651-2044.

-- From staff reports

