Artifacts 11/17/17

Fall for Dance set for this weekend

Featuring original choreography by faculty, guest artists and students, this annual event provides a variety of dance audiences enjoy. The concert includes an original dance piece using traditional West African dance by choreographer Julie Bata, director of Lipan Urban African Performing Arts Collective. Shows will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets available at the River Campus box office, by calling (573) 651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org.

Jackson'flip the switch' party planned

Join the fun in the Jackson City Park as it turns on this year's holiday light display. Beginning at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 24, horse-drawn wagon rides, games, crafts, letters to Santa, a bounce house and music will take place near the tennis courts and pavilion. The lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. near the Hubble Creek foot bridge, and a special guest will be there to turn on the light display for the season. About 5:45 p.m., Santa will arrive, and children will get a chance to visit with him and Mrs. Claus. Most activities are free, but bring a little cash as Kebler's Kitchen will be selling snacks, along with cocoa and cupcakes for sale. Lighted ducks will be for sale for the 6:45 p.m. duck races. Besides making family memories, you also can make a difference by bringing non-perishable food items to donate for the Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry at the Giving Tree. In case of inclement weather, the festivities will take place Nov. 25.