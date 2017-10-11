Artifacts 11/10/17

Hard Hats and High Heels event planned

Join in support of a women's build for Habitat for Humanity at 6 p.m. today at Isle Casino, 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The event will include Southern cuisine, a variety of performing arts entertainment and silent and oral auctions. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the meal at 6 p.m. For more information, call (573) 651-3747 or Habitat for Humanity Restore.

Downtown Holiday Open House scheduled

Visit with Santa, enjoy carriage rides, holiday music and special shopping opportunities at the Downtown Holiday Open House tonight and Saturday in Historic Downtown Sikeston, 105 E. Center St. For more information, call (573) 380-3801 or visit downtownsikeston.com.

Fire and Ice Gala to be held

Phlox Fire Entertainment will present a dinner show including fire dance, fire juggling, fire eating and more today through Feb. 3 at the Bavarian Halle, 225 Weiss Roadside Park in Jackson. Dinner and dance are included and there will be a cash bar. All proceeds raised will benefit Community Caring Council Utility Assistance Program to assist this winter with utilities. Tickets are required in advance for the dinner show. For tickets, call Dwana at (573) 837-8972 or (573) 651-3747.

Veterans Day ceremony planned

A Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park at the corner of Broadway and West End Boulevard. There will be a special speaker.

Homemade Christmas event set

Eisleben Lutheran Church will have a Homemade Christmas event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church, 432 Lutheran Lane in Scott City. There will be crafts, baked goods, Christmas items and a soup lunch with a variety of soups available. Take-out also available.

St. Vincent to host Christmas bazaar

St. Vincent de Paul will hold a Christmas bazaar from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Vincent de Paul Center, 1912 Ritter Drive in Cape Girardeau. Admission is free, and lunch will be served.