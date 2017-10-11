Artifacts 11/10/17

Join in support of a women's build for Habitat for Humanity at 6 p.m. today at Isle Casino, 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The event will include Southern cuisine, a variety of performing arts entertainment and silent and oral auctions. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the meal at 6 p.m. For more information, call (573) 651-3747 or Habitat for Humanity Restore.
Visit with Santa, enjoy carriage rides, holiday music and special shopping opportunities at the Downtown Holiday Open House tonight and Saturday in Historic Downtown Sikeston, 105 E. Center St. For more information, call (573) 380-3801 or visit downtownsikeston.com.
Phlox Fire Entertainment will present a dinner show including fire dance, fire juggling, fire eating and more today through Feb. 3 at the Bavarian Halle, 225 Weiss Roadside Park in Jackson. Dinner and dance are included and there will be a cash bar. All proceeds raised will benefit Community Caring Council Utility Assistance Program to assist this winter with utilities. Tickets are required in advance for the dinner show. For tickets, call Dwana at (573) 837-8972 or (573) 651-3747.
A Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park at the corner of Broadway and West End Boulevard. There will be a special speaker.
Eisleben Lutheran Church will have a Homemade Christmas event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church, 432 Lutheran Lane in Scott City. There will be crafts, baked goods, Christmas items and a soup lunch with a variety of soups available. Take-out also available.
St. Vincent de Paul will hold a Christmas bazaar from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Vincent de Paul Center, 1912 Ritter Drive in Cape Girardeau. Admission is free, and lunch will be served.
A Veterans Day parade will start in front of First Baptist Church in uptown Jackson and will proceed up High Street toward the courthouse, turn left on Main Street and left on Missouri Street at 4 p.m. Saturday. The parade will include bands from Jackson High School and Oak Ridge High School, along with the American Legion color guard, Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts, restored military vehicles and more.
An antiques and collectibles show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at VFW Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Breakfast and lunch will be available. Proceeds will go to help with veterans' programs. For more information, call Dale at (573) 587-2424.
The ninth annual Community Choral Festival will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 223 W. Adams St. in Cape Girardeau. Jackson area church choirs come together to financially support the Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry. The choirs join together for several mass anthems as well. The event is free but an offering will be taken to support the Ministerial Alliance's work.
One of the Midwest's premiere early music ensembles, The Kingsbury Ensemble, and Chicago-based violinist Brandi Berry will present a program that draws connections between folk and Baroque-Classical works from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Shuck Recital Hall at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets may be purchased by contacting the River Campus box office in the Cultural Arts Center, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, by calling (573) 651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org.
Fall for Dance will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 through 18 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. The program will include an original dance piece using traditional West African dance by choreographer Julie Bata, director of Lipan Urban African Performing Arts Collective. Tickets may be purchased by contacting the River Campus Box Office, located in the Cultural Arts Center, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling (573) 651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org.
The final farmers market of the year will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday in the West Park Mall parking lot, 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau. Vendors will be selling locally grown fruit and vegetables in season. There also will be baked goods, fried pies, meats, eggs, honey, walnuts, plants, flowers, herbs, soaps, BBQ and donuts. For more information, contact Marilyn Peters (573) 334-7676.
A barnyard dance for S.T.A.R. participants will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the 4-H Building in Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. S.T.A.R. is a community therapeutic recreation program serving individuals who are unable to successfully participate in regular recreation programs. Most individuals with special needs may participate in S.T.A.R. programs. To register, call (573) 339-6340 or email jsrose@cityofcape.org.
-- From staff reports
