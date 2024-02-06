Artifacts 10/27/17

Margaret Randol Dement is next month's artist at Nature Center

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center gallery at 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau will hold "Wildlife Rehabilitation and Nature Journaling," an exhibit by Margaret Randol Dement, in November. Inspired by the efforts of a veterinarian and wildlife rehabilitation center, she began to create a nature-journaling exhibit to share their work with the public. The exhibit is free to view. For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or call (573) 290-5218.

Halloween Hoopla will be held at the Shawnee Park Center

This event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau, and includes a costume contest and other fun Halloween activities and crafts. Come dressed up for Halloween and ready for a fun night. Costume contest categories include best costume, scariest costume, and funniest costume. Fee: $1 costume contest and $0.50 per activity. Visit cityofcape.org/recreation for more information.