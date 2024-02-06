Artifacts 10/27/17

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center gallery at 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau will hold "Wildlife Rehabilitation and Nature Journaling," an exhibit by Margaret Randol Dement, in November. Inspired by the efforts of a veterinarian and wildlife rehabilitation center, she began to create a nature-journaling exhibit to share their work with the public. The exhibit is free to view. For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or call (573) 290-5218.
This event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau, and includes a costume contest and other fun Halloween activities and crafts. Come dressed up for Halloween and ready for a fun night. Costume contest categories include best costume, scariest costume, and funniest costume. Fee: $1 costume contest and $0.50 per activity. Visit cityofcape.org/recreation for more information.
The Oliver House Museum will hold an adults-only Halloween party from 7 to 10 p.m. today at the Jackson Oliver House Museum, 224 E. Adams St. in Jackson. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Two free drinks are included in the ticket price. To order tickets, call (573) 270-2013 or email jhaoliverhouse@yahoo.com.
-- From staff reports
