Artifacts 10/13/17

'Paint Cape Girardeau' this weekend

This three-day event is open to artists of any age, skill level or experience with three divisions: professional, intermediate and beginner. More than $4,000 will be awarded. Registration is from noon to 6 p.m. today. A Zak Barnes workshop will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. for an additional fee. Quick paints will be held from 8 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with a reception hosted by 36 Restaurant at 7:30 p.m. Sunday morning, quick paint will be from 8 a.m. to noon, with check-in for all quick-paint events a half hour before start time. Judging and awards will be held after each event. A long-paint and a special-paint event will be judged at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, with reception and closing at 2:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded in all three categories and the long paint. All event registrations will be at the Arts Council, 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. For more information, contact The Arts Council at (573) 334-9233.

Steve Wiegenstein book signing today

Steve Wiegenstein's new novel, "The Language of Trees," presents a different look at the Missouri Ozarks from what often is seen in pop culture portrayals of the region. Wiegenstein writes of a fictional post-Civil War Utopian community called Daybreak, tucked away in the remote forests and facing off against a lumber company that wants to buy its land. Published in October by Missouri-based Blank Slate Press, Wiegenstein will be talking about his book and signing copies from 1 to 4 p.m. today at the Barnes & Noble in West Park Mall, 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

Chaffee German Days Festival this weekend

Amusement rides and a carnival midway will be open all weekend at Chaffee's Frisco Park, 800 S. Main St. Today's and Saturday's schedule includes a softball tournament, bingo, beer garden, greased pole, food and game vendors, Elks Lodge famous fried chicken and attendance prizes all evening. It all begins at 4 p.m. today with the pageant at 6 p.m. There will be a free dance with music by Excalibur Sound System from 8 p.m. to midnight. On Saturday, superheroes will be making a visit; they will have coloring books and will be available for photos. The washer tournament starts at 1:30 p.m., with sign-ups at 1 p.m. Chaffee's very own German band will play on stage from 2 to 4 p.m. A cornhole tournament will begin at 4 p.m., with sign-ups at 3:30 p.m. From 8 p.m. to midnight, Renegade Sound System will play for dancing. Cape Championship Wrestling presents Chaos Live! It is $5 per person.

SEMO Homecoming parade on Saturday

The Southeast Missouri State University Homecoming parade will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Capaha Park, travel along Broadway east to Main Street and then south to Independence Street.

Cruisin' Out Cancer poker run Saturday

Lawless Harley-Davidson will host Cruisin' Out Cancer poker run Saturday, with sign-in starting at 10 a.m., first bike out at 11 a.m. and last bike in at 4 p.m. Admission is $15 per person, $20 per couple. Bra Pong, auction baskets, photo booth and more. All proceeds benefit Pink Up.

Poker Run at Heartland Social Club

Heartland Social Club on Route A in Uniontown, Missouri, will host a poker run Saturday, with registration beginning at 10 a.m. Last bike out by noon, in by 5 p.m. For more information, call (573) 768-0497.

Fall Festival at Nature Center

Displays, activities, live-animal presentations and more from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. Event is free and family friendly. Youth and adult groups welcome. For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or call (573) 290-5218.

Wind Symphony to perform Tuesday

The Southeast Wind Symphony will perform "Red, White, Blue," a program featuring musical titles that highlight various shades of color, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are available at the River Campus box office, by calling (573) 651-2265 or online at RiverCampus.org.