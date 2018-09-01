Artifacts 1/9/18

__Cara Louise Band with The Big Idea__

St. Louis' Cara Louise Band returns to The Rude Dog Pub at 123 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau at 9 p.m. today, bringing their twangy fusion of country, folk, and rock & roll. Great for listening, dancing, drinking, and dreaming, CLB's music has something for everyone.

Cape Girardeau's own The Big Idea will get the joint stompin' and clappin' as the evening's opener.

More information on the group's Facebook page.

__Annual Bob Marley Day in Cape Girardeau__

Ragsdales at 132 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau will host the third annual Bob Marley Day from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, a celebration with live reggae music by Natty Nation, drinks, food, vendors and positive vibrations. Must be 21 to enter. Tickets are available at GlassRoots and Hempies for $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. Tickets and more information at 573onelove.com.

__40th annual High School Exhibition__