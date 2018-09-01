Artifacts 1/9/18

__Cara Louise Band with The Big Idea__
St. Louis' Cara Louise Band returns to The Rude Dog Pub at 123 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau at 9 p.m. today, bringing their twangy fusion of country, folk, and rock & roll. Great for listening, dancing, drinking, and dreaming, CLB's music has something for everyone.
Cape Girardeau's own The Big Idea will get the joint stompin' and clappin' as the evening's opener.
__Annual Bob Marley Day in Cape Girardeau__
Ragsdales at 132 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau will host the third annual Bob Marley Day from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, a celebration with live reggae music by Natty Nation, drinks, food, vendors and positive vibrations. Must be 21 to enter. Tickets are available at GlassRoots and Hempies for $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. Tickets and more information at 573onelove.com.
__40th annual High School Exhibition__
This free event showcases the artistic talents of high school junior and senior students from Illinois and Southeast Missouri.
The reception is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Crisp Museum on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. More information at rivercampus.org.
__The Dark Origins of Valentine's Day__
Adam Criblez, director of the Center for Regional History and assistant professor of history at Southeast Missouri State University, will discuss the muddled, dark and bloody beginnings of the Valentine's Day holiday from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host Jennifer Bengston, assistant professor of anthropology at Southeast Missouri State University, who will present "Material Expressions of Migration, Violence, Community-building, and Childhood in the Pre-Columbian Central Illinois River Valley" as part of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's Red Light Night series at 7 p.m. Thursday at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.
__Live display to feature bats of the world__
Live bats, including an insect-eating bat from North America, a leaf-nosed bat from South America and a flying fox bat from Africa, will be present for a demonstration about bats from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau. More information at capelibrary.org.
