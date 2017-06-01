Artifacts 1/6/17

Jurassic Quest to visit Show Me Center

Jurassic Quest will be presented from 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. The event will create a dinosaur adventure for the whole family. The main dinosaur exhibit will feature ultra-realistic, life-size animatronic dinosaurs, with more than 50 life-size dinosaurs in total. Visitors can interact with these huge creatures, learn about them and even ride a few. It will feature realistic scenes, enormous dinosaurs, cute baby dinosaurs and many fun activities for children of all ages. There will be fossil digs where young paleontologists can uncover long hidden dinosaurs bones, the "Dino Bounce" area with several towering dinosaur-themed inflatable mazes, face painting, dinosaur crafts and more. Tickets cost $15, $18, $20 or $24 and may be purchased at www.jurassicquest.com/cape-girardeau.html.