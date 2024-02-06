All sections
January 26, 2018

Artifacts 1/26/18

John McEuen at the River Campus A founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, now in their 50th year, John McEuen has continually performed since 1964 with the band and as a solo artist. Beyond performing, he has a rich history of creating, producing and preserving original and traditional folk and acoustic music, and taking it to new audiences...

Southeast Missourian

John McEuen at the River Campus

A founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, now in their 50th year, John McEuen has continually performed since 1964 with the band and as a solo artist. Beyond performing, he has a rich history of creating, producing and preserving original and traditional folk and acoustic music, and taking it to new audiences.

McEuen and friends will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Giradeau.

Tickets are available at the River Campus box office, by calling (573) 651-2265 or online at RiverCampus.org.

Art Gallery -- Lori O'Dell

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center's lobby will feature a photography exhibit by Lori O'Dell for the month of February, titled "The Splendor of Missouri," at 2289 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. More information at mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter or by phone at (573) 290-5218.

New artwork up at the Visual Arts Co-Op Gallery

New miniature artwork by the Visual Arts Co-Op artists will be on display at the Arts Council, 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

Entertainment
