Artifacts 1/19/18

The Backstreet Cruisers will play a selection of dance tunes from the 1950s and 1960s from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Eagles 3775, 321 N. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau. There is a $5 cover charge. Open to non-members.
This opera based on Charles Perrault's fairy tale of "Cinderella" is filled with melodies reminiscent of Chopin and Tchaikovsky. The story of Cinderella and her prince, complete with slipper, evil stepsisters and an effervescent fairy guiding the path to true love is presented in English with orchestra tonight at 7:30 and Sunday at 3 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.
Tickets are available at the River Campus box office at 518 S. Fountain St., by phone at (573) 651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.