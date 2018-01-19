All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
January 19, 2018

Artifacts 1/19/18

The Backstreet Cruisers will play a selection of dance tunes from the 1950s and 1960s from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Eagles 3775, 321 N. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau. There is a $5 cover charge. Open to non-members. This opera based on Charles Perrault's fairy tale of "Cinderella" is filled with melodies reminiscent of Chopin and Tchaikovsky. ...

BackStreet Cruisers coming to Cape Girardeau

The Backstreet Cruisers will play a selection of dance tunes from the 1950s and 1960s from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Cape Girardeau Eagles 3775, 321 N. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau. There is a $5 cover charge. Open to non-members.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

'Cinderella' at the River Campus

This opera based on Charles Perrault's fairy tale of "Cinderella" is filled with melodies reminiscent of Chopin and Tchaikovsky. The story of Cinderella and her prince, complete with slipper, evil stepsisters and an effervescent fairy guiding the path to true love is presented in English with orchestra tonight at 7:30 and Sunday at 3 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

Tickets are available at the River Campus box office at 518 S. Fountain St., by phone at (573) 651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy