Area solar-eclipse events

The Great Eclipse weekend wine release

Hemman Winery's newest wine, Totality, will be released this weekend in honor of Monday's total solar eclipse. Beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, 25 bottles will be released to the first 25 buyers. More will be released during the rest of the weekend to the day of totality on Monday. For more information, visit www.hemmanwinery.com or call (573) 450-2685.

Solarfest begins today in Perryville

Celebrate the total solar eclipse in Perryville, Missouri. this weekend, starting at 5 p.m. today, 9 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday and Monday. There will be carnival rides, food, drinks, live music and more.

Friday, carnival rides open at 5 p.m.; the Solarfest parade and downtown festival will begin at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, events will begin at 9 a.m. on the downtown square; events at the Perry Park Center will be ongoing.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, Solarfest at the Grove at Seminary Picnic Grounds will have carousel rides, a washer tournament, picnic food, drinks and more.

For more information, visit www.visitperrycounty.com and www.perryvillemo.com/solareclipse2017.

Eclipse celebration planned in Altenburg

Altenburg, Missouri's Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum will hold a day of food, fun, beer and entertainment from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at 75 Church St. in Altenburg. For more information, call (573) 824-6070.

Cape West Laundry plans viewing party

Cape West Laundry will host a viewing party from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at 501 N. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau. The event will include raffles, food and drink specials, eclipse-viewing glasses for $2 and more.

'Outrun the sun' run to be Monday

Runners are encouraged to meet at the corner of Normal Street and Henderson Avenue any time between 6 and 11 a.m. Monday to "outrun the sun." The 2.39-mile fun run/walk will be self-timed. The first 150 finishers (must be students, faculty or staff of Southeast Missouri State University and must have Southeast ID) will receive a special "Outrun the Sun" T-shirt.

Eclipse viewing planned at SportsPlex

A solar-eclipse viewing event will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, 2526 Jim Drury Way in Cape Girardeau. The first 200 people to arrive will receive a free T-shirt to commemorate the event, and viewing glasses will be available for the first 1,000. The event will include food trucks and music. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. The SportsPlex will be open for people to cool off and use the restroom facilities.

Lazy L Safari Eclipse at the Zoo set

The zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at 2736 County Road 618 in Cape Girardeau. Admission will be $7 plus sales tax per person ages 2 and older. No animal rides will be available, and attendees must bring their own eclipse-viewing glasses.

SEMO to host solar eclipse events

The SEclipse committee has a full day of activities planned beginning at 11 a.m. Monday with the launch of the annual University Speakers Series. Student organizations and campus departments are planning academic lectures and festive outdoor activities throughout the campus. The outdoor activities will be at Houck Stadium, 920 Broadway, and the Speakers Series event featuring world-renowned physicist Michio Kaku will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Visit www.eclipse.semo.edu for more information.

Cowboy Church to host eclipse viewing

The Cape County Cowboy Church will host a solar-eclipse viewing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the church, 220 Orchid Lane in Oak Ridge. More activities are planned following the eclipse.

Eclipse in the Park in Jackson

An Eclipse in the Park event is planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Jackson City Park, 101 Court St. in Jackson. Music, food and fun will be had, with food provided by Kebler's Kitchen Bus and music by DJ Gregory Vaughn.