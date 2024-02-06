Apple unveils 'HomePod' speaker, first new product in years

SAN JOSE, California -- Apple nodded to several up-and-coming technology trends, unveiling a new "smart" home speaker and device features touching on virtual reality, online privacy and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning.

The "HomePod" speaker unveiled Monday is similar to devices from rivals, some of which have been on the market for years.

Like the Amazon Echo and Google Home, the HomePod will play music while helping people manage their lives and homes. Siri will be voice-activated to respond to requests for information and other help around the house.

It is the first new device Apple has announced in almost three years. It unveiled the Apple Watch in September 2014.

The speaker will sell for about $350 in December in the U.S., U.K. and Australia. Amazon sells the main version of the Echo for $180; Google's Home speaker goes for $130.

The Echo, released in 2015, and Google Home, released last year, were the first entrants in a promising market.

Virtual reality

New iMacs unveiled Monday at Apple's annual conference for software programmers are getting better displays and graphics capabilities. Apple said that makes the Mac a great platform for development virtual-reality "experiences."

But Apple is late to the game on VR. Samsung and Google already have VR systems centered on their smartphones. Facebook, HTC and Sony have high-end VR systems, too.

Virtual reality has been described as the next big thing for decades. But so far, interest has been strongest among gamers, developers and hardware makers rather than everyday users.

Apple's entry into the market could change this. Its entry into digital-music sales with iTunes and into the smartphone market with the iPhone upended those industries and gave them mass appeal.

New iPhone features

New features coming to iPhones and iPads include messages that sync to Apple servers in the cloud. These devices will keep only the most recent messages in local storage.