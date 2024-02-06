All sections
EntertainmentSeptember 20, 2019
Apple takes on Netflix with a $5-a-month streaming service
CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple is finally taking on Netflix with its own streaming television service and, uncharacteristically for the company, offering it at a bargain price -- $5 a month beginning on Nov. 1. Walt Disney Co. is launching its own assault on Netflix the same month, for just $7...
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE ~ Associated Press

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple is finally taking on Netflix with its own streaming television service and, uncharacteristically for the company, offering it at a bargain price -- $5 a month beginning on Nov. 1.

Walt Disney Co. is launching its own assault on Netflix the same month, for just $7.

It may be sheer coincidence that the cost of paying for both Apple and Disney subscriptions will still be a dollar less than Netflix's main plan, priced at $13 a month. But the intent to disrupt Netflix's huge lead in the streaming business couldn't be clearer.

Apple delivered the news Tuesday while also unveiling three new iPhones that won't look much different than last year's models other than boasting an additional camera for taking pictures from extra-wide angles.

The aggressive pricing is unusual for Apple, which typically charges a premium for products and services to burnish its brand. Most analysts expected Apple to charge $8 to $10 per month for the service, which will be called Apple TV Plus.

But Apple is entering a market that Netflix practically created in 2007 -- around the same time as the first iPhone came out. And Netflix has amassed more than 150 million subscribers, meaning that Apple needed to make a splash.

"You have to expect they're going to do something, considering how hyper competitive the streaming video space is," said Tim Hanlon, CEO of Vertere Group.

Apple CEO Tim Cook did not have much new to say about the TV service beyond its pricing and debut date, although he did show a trailer for a new Jason Momoa-led series called "See."

Netflix declined to comment. In the past, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has depicted the increased competition as a positive for everyone, allowing consumers to create their own entertainment bundles instead of accepting bundles put together at higher prices by cable and satellite TV services.

Like Netflix and similar services from Amazon and Hulu, Apple has been spending billions of dollars for original programs. The most anticipated so far seems to be "The Morning Show," a comedy starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. The service will launch with nine original shows and films, with more expected each month. It will only carry Apple's original programming and will be available in 100 countries at launch.

Since it began focusing on exclusive shows and movies six years ago, Netflix has built a huge library of original programming and now spends upward of $10 billion annually on its lineup.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

