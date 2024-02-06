Apple investors urge action to curb child gadget addiction

NEW YORK -- Two major Apple investors have urged the iPhone maker to help curb smartphone addiction among children, highlighting growing concern about the effects of gadgets and social media on youngsters.

New York-based Jana Partners LLC and the California State Teachers' Retirement System said in an open letter to Apple the company must offer more choices and tools to help children fight addiction to its devices. The two investors collectively control $2 billion worth of Apple shares.

"Apple can play a defining role in signaling to the industry that paying special attention to the health and development of the next generation is both good business and the right thing to do," the letter stated.

Among their proposals to Apple: Establish a committee of experts, including child-development specialists; offer Apple's "vast information resources" to researchers; and enhance mobile-device software so parents have more options to protect their children's health.

The letter cited various studies on the negative effects of smartphones and social media on children's mental and physical health. Examples include distractions by digital technologies in the classroom, a decreased ability of students to focus on educational tasks, and higher risks of suicide and depression.

A study published in November suggested heavy smartphone use and social-media exposure among teens may contribute to depression and other traits linked with suicide. But that and similarly designed research cannot rule out that already troubled teens may be more likely than others to be frequent users of smartphones and social media.

In its most recent update on teens and media use, the American Academy of Pediatrics said in 2016 social-media and internet use have benefits and potential risks for teens. It urged families to create their own media-use plans that include consistent time and content limits.

The American Psychiatric Association does not consider heavy internet use a true mental addiction and says more research is needed.