Annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest returns Saturday

There's little doubt the Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest is a growing event.
After a humble start amid rainy conditions in 2013, it since has become as robust as some of the lagers it touts.
German apparel such as Alpine hats, dirndls and lederhosen have become staples along with steins, as the event pulled in an estimated crowd of about 12,000 people last year, its largest to date, according to organizers.
Appearing to be going strong with the theme, the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, which puts on the event, has designated vice president Tyler Wolfsberger as chairman of the Oktoberfest committee.
The man with a uniquely German name has been hard at work to ensure the fifth edition of the Oktoberfest, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, will be better than ever.
"The weather was definitely in our favor last year," said Wolfsberger, who said the estimated crowd size last year nearly doubled that of 2015 after the first two editions were throttled by weather. "We've come a long way from 2014, and we're excited for this next year."
The day of music, German food, games and beverages will officially commence when Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Brian Gerau ceremoniously uses a mallet to drive a spear into some barrel-aged Oachkatzlschwoaf to tap the event's first keg, provided by Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. in St. Louis.
"They have a strong German heritage," Wolfsberger said. "They have a brewery in Germany, as well as here in Missouri. They are providing legitimate keg tapping for us this year, which is pretty exciting."
The music will kick in with the Gemutlichkeit German Band, one of four bands that will play throughout the day.
There will be some staples from past year, such as the costumed animal parade at noon on the courthouse lawn, but there will be some new activities, including a unique test of strength in which Samuel Adams seeks to crown "America's Stein Hoister of the Year."
The Samuel Adams competition will time a contestant's ability to hold a full 1-liter stein, which weighs approximately 5 1/2 pounds, with arm fully extended to the front. The championship finals will be held from 5 to 5:45 p.m. at the south end of High Street, and the winner has a chance to advance to the national finals in Las Vegas.
There also will be hourly cornhole tournaments from noon to 8 p.m. to benefit the BstronG Forever Foundation, which assists families dealing with terminal illnesses.
For the first time, there will be two elevated stages, with the Gemutlichkeit German Band and Evan Webb performing at the gazebo on the north end and Brock Allen and Outside the Lines performing on the south stage. There will be tents for patrons to take shade, and Wolfsberger said there will be four times the amount of seating over last year's event.
Activities for children will include a doughnut-eating contest at 11:30 a.m., bounce houses, chalk art and crafts at the Cape Girardeau County History Center.
"The family is very important here in Jackson, and it's important to us as an organization, and we want to make sure this event is geared toward family and children and try to provide a variety of activities throughout the day that appeal to the whole family," Wolfsberger said.
He said as the day grows later, it would become increasingly geared toward adults, with Bluff City Beer Co. and Kohlfeld Distributing providing an assortment of German and craft beers.
"There will be three or four different Oktoberfests and the Hofbrau original, which is kind of a Munich tradition that every Oktoberfest should have," Wolfsberger said.
Another new feature will be a VIP area by the courthouse by the main stage that will include exclusive beers, including the Oachkatzlschwoaf from the keg-tapping ceremony, as well as several from Buckner's Brewing Co. in Cape Girardeau.
Wolfsberger said IDs will be checked at three stations where tokens and steins may be purchased. Tokens can be redeemed at any of the five beer-dispensing locations.
All beer dispensed must be in the Oktoberfest steins, which come with a new logo this year in liter and half-liter sizes. Wolfsberger added steins purchased from the previous four events will be honored.
"I'm excited for the day to finally be upon us," Wolfsberger said.
