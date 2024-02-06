Annual Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest returns Saturday

There's little doubt the Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest is a growing event.

After a humble start amid rainy conditions in 2013, it since has become as robust as some of the lagers it touts.

German apparel such as Alpine hats, dirndls and lederhosen have become staples along with steins, as the event pulled in an estimated crowd of about 12,000 people last year, its largest to date, according to organizers.

Appearing to be going strong with the theme, the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, which puts on the event, has designated vice president Tyler Wolfsberger as chairman of the Oktoberfest committee.

The man with a uniquely German name has been hard at work to ensure the fifth edition of the Oktoberfest, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, will be better than ever.

Pat Schwent and her German Bierfass Band perform Oct. 8, 2016, during the Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest in Jackson. Fred Lynch

"The weather was definitely in our favor last year," said Wolfsberger, who said the estimated crowd size last year nearly doubled that of 2015 after the first two editions were throttled by weather. "We've come a long way from 2014, and we're excited for this next year."

The day of music, German food, games and beverages will officially commence when Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Brian Gerau ceremoniously uses a mallet to drive a spear into some barrel-aged Oachkatzlschwoaf to tap the event's first keg, provided by Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. in St. Louis.

"They have a strong German heritage," Wolfsberger said. "They have a brewery in Germany, as well as here in Missouri. They are providing legitimate keg tapping for us this year, which is pretty exciting."

The music will kick in with the Gemutlichkeit German Band, one of four bands that will play throughout the day.

There will be some staples from past year, such as the costumed animal parade at noon on the courthouse lawn, but there will be some new activities, including a unique test of strength in which Samuel Adams seeks to crown "America's Stein Hoister of the Year."

Christian Voight, left, and Dan Farrar cook bratwurst Oct. 8, 2016, at the Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest in Jackson. Fred Lynch

The Samuel Adams competition will time a contestant's ability to hold a full 1-liter stein, which weighs approximately 5 1/2 pounds, with arm fully extended to the front. The championship finals will be held from 5 to 5:45 p.m. at the south end of High Street, and the winner has a chance to advance to the national finals in Las Vegas.