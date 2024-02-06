Annual SEMO District Fair event lineup announced

The annual SEMO District Fair is scheduled from Sept. 9 through 16 at the Fairgrounds in Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, 410 Kiwanis Drive. This year's theme is "Party with the Animals" and will include a number of events and activities for all ages.

The annual fair parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at Capaha Park. Pre-registration is open for parade entries.

Grandstand entertainment throughout the week will include: