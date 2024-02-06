Annual SEMO District Fair event lineup announced

The annual SEMO District Fair is scheduled from Sept. 9 through 16 at the Fairgrounds in Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, 410 Kiwanis Drive. This year's theme is "Party with the Animals" and will include a number of events and activities for all ages.
The annual fair parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at Capaha Park. Pre-registration is open for parade entries.
Grandstand entertainment throughout the week will include:
Tickets for all events are available for purchase at www.semofair.com and at the fair ticket office beginning July 20. All advance ticket purchases offer free entry gate admission. For more information about the fair and its events, call (573) 334-9250 or (573) 270-0898, or email info@semofair.com.
Pertinent address:
Arena Park, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Capaha Park, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
