The gradual addition of garland on light posts, bows, wreaths and bells along downtown streets in the area hinted the Christmas season fast was approaching.

The ambiance they provide will be heightened in the coming days and weeks as Christmas parades frolic along routes and parks light up, putting the holidays in full swing.

The 26th annual Parade of Lights will march down Broadway and Main Street in Cape Girardeau on Sunday to the theme of "Christmas Fantasy," taking a path through the heart of a downtown area the city and merchants have made into a more attractive area for pedestrians.

There will be plenty of that this weekend, with the parade coming a day after Small Business Saturday, an event where 34 retail members of Old Town Cape will cater to shoppers with discounts, extended hours, give-aways and some with treats and beverages. The event started in 2010. It's growing, but it still has some catching up to do with the parade, which has been a child and adult favorite for more than a quarter-century.

Emily Vines, a 2008 graduate of Dexter High School, remembers the parade from her youth and family discussions about whether to make the trek or not during colder nights.

Firefighters prepare for the 25 Years of Lights on Parade in 2016 in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"I wasn't necessarily one of these people who grew up watching it every single year, but I was familiar with it, even being an hour away," Vines said.

She's been closer to it in the past few years, with the festivities literally passing the residence of the Southeast Missouri State University graduate.

Vines is in her first year as event coordinator for Old Town Cape. Much like Santa, she's got several lists. One is for those waiting to get into the parade, which is limited to 100 entries. The waiting list is despite a later-than-usual start on opening the parade to entrants, which are required to have music, decoration and lights with their entries.

There will be seven awards handed out after the parade, including the Chairman's Award, chosen by Kent and Vicki Zickfield, who are serving as the parade chairpersons for the 19th year.

Vines also finds the parade pulls entrants from a wide area, with several coming from Kentucky and Illinois, and others from outlying regional towns in Missouri such as Bernie and Patton.

Meadow Heights marching band warm up before the 25 Years of Lights on Parade in 2016 in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

There's even one annual participant who makes the trek from the North Pole. Yes, one final spot in the field is reserved for Santa Claus, who never officially declares he's coming but never disappoints.

Vines is preparing for a party of two.

"Actually I think our Santa is bringing a Mrs. Claus with him this year," Vines said with a wink.

At least three area marching bands will be partaking in the festivities, and candy handouts add to the fun.

"I definitely think the awareness of the parade is growing, and I'm expecting a huge crowd this year, especially if the weather stays how it's supposed to," Vines said.

The parade is scheduled to leave Capaha Park around 5 p.m. and is expected to be completed 1 1/2 to two hours later at Main and Merriwether streets.