The gradual addition of garland on light posts, bows, wreaths and bells along downtown streets in the area hinted the Christmas season fast was approaching.
The ambiance they provide will be heightened in the coming days and weeks as Christmas parades frolic along routes and parks light up, putting the holidays in full swing.
The 26th annual Parade of Lights will march down Broadway and Main Street in Cape Girardeau on Sunday to the theme of "Christmas Fantasy," taking a path through the heart of a downtown area the city and merchants have made into a more attractive area for pedestrians.
There will be plenty of that this weekend, with the parade coming a day after Small Business Saturday, an event where 34 retail members of Old Town Cape will cater to shoppers with discounts, extended hours, give-aways and some with treats and beverages. The event started in 2010. It's growing, but it still has some catching up to do with the parade, which has been a child and adult favorite for more than a quarter-century.
Emily Vines, a 2008 graduate of Dexter High School, remembers the parade from her youth and family discussions about whether to make the trek or not during colder nights.
"I wasn't necessarily one of these people who grew up watching it every single year, but I was familiar with it, even being an hour away," Vines said.
She's been closer to it in the past few years, with the festivities literally passing the residence of the Southeast Missouri State University graduate.
Vines is in her first year as event coordinator for Old Town Cape. Much like Santa, she's got several lists. One is for those waiting to get into the parade, which is limited to 100 entries. The waiting list is despite a later-than-usual start on opening the parade to entrants, which are required to have music, decoration and lights with their entries.
There will be seven awards handed out after the parade, including the Chairman's Award, chosen by Kent and Vicki Zickfield, who are serving as the parade chairpersons for the 19th year.
Vines also finds the parade pulls entrants from a wide area, with several coming from Kentucky and Illinois, and others from outlying regional towns in Missouri such as Bernie and Patton.
There's even one annual participant who makes the trek from the North Pole. Yes, one final spot in the field is reserved for Santa Claus, who never officially declares he's coming but never disappoints.
Vines is preparing for a party of two.
"Actually I think our Santa is bringing a Mrs. Claus with him this year," Vines said with a wink.
At least three area marching bands will be partaking in the festivities, and candy handouts add to the fun.
"I definitely think the awareness of the parade is growing, and I'm expecting a huge crowd this year, especially if the weather stays how it's supposed to," Vines said.
The parade is scheduled to leave Capaha Park around 5 p.m. and is expected to be completed 1 1/2 to two hours later at Main and Merriwether streets.
Jackson will mark its annual lighting of its display at Jackson City Park with a Flip the Switch Party today.
The proceedings will begin at 4:30 p.m. with a variety of activities, including wagon rides, games, crafts, bounce house and music near the tennis courts.
The lighting ceremony begins at 5 p.m. near the Hubble Creek foot bridge, and Santa will arrive at 5:45 p.m.
Most of the activities will be free.
Three parades will take place Dec. 2 when Chaffee, Jackson and Scott City hold their annual events.
The Chaffee Christmas Parade, which will have a "Superhero Christmas" theme, will begin at 1 p.m. at the Head Start parking lot on North Main Street and end at Chaffee High School. Free hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available after the parade at the high school. The parade will feature the Chaffee High School marching band, and awards will be given to the top three floats.
Scott City's parade will begin at 5 p.m., with a new route and afternoon festivities, the proceedings named the first annual Christmas in Our Town.
The parade will start at Plaza Tire on Crites Street and end at Miller Drywall, 1318 Main St. Free hot chocolate and cookies will be served, and the Scott City Elementary honor choir will perform at the caboose on the adjacent museum parking lot after the parade. Pictures with Santa and lighting of the city Christmas tree also will take place.
Festivities will be held earlier in the day at that same location, with a scavenger hunt at 2 p.m. (1:30 p.m. registration), ornament-making and ginger-bread-house-making. Food and drinks will be available for sale. The event is being sponsored by the Scott City Parks Department and Scott City Fire Department.
Jackson's parade, presented by the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization Promotion Committee and Uptown Jackson Merchants, will march to the theme of "Christmas at the Movies." The floats will depict holiday movies, ranging from classic to current.
"We're hoping to see some really cute floats, like maybe the Grinch or National Lampoon. There's just so many things that can be done with a float for this," said parade organizer Laura Dumey.
She said the parade has more than 50 years of tradition.
The route will begin on West Main Street and eventually travel onto South High Street, where Santa Claus will arrive at the gazebo for pictures.
Cash prizes will be awarded in three categories, including Grand Marshall's Award (closest to theme), Mayor's Award (best light show) and UJRO's Award (most original/best design).
