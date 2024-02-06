'Annabelle' scares up $35M, jolting sleepy box office

NEW YORK -- The "Conjuring" spinoff "Annabelle: Creation" scared up an estimated $35 million in North American theaters over the weekend, making it easily the top film and giving the lagging August box office a shot in the arm.

The opening came close to matching the film's predecessor, "Annabelle," which opened with $37.1 million in October 2014. Warner Bros. could celebrate not only the month's biggest debut but having the week's top two films. Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" followed in second with $11.4 million in its fourth weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Even amid a weak August, the well-reviewed horror sequel and modestly budgeted "Annabelle: Creation" found eager audiences.

"That we were able to do $35 million in what is a very sluggish marketplace was very impressive," said Jeffrey Goldstein, Warner Bros. distribution chief. "We all know that moviegoing begets moviegoing, and right now, it's a dip in the content overall."

The film, the third to spiral from 2013's "The Conjuring," cost only $15 million to make. More sequels and spinoffs are being developed in what has become for Warner Bros. a steadily profitable horror franchise.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday according to comScore:

1. "Annabelle: Creation," $35 million ($35 million international).

2. "Dunkirk," $11.4 million ($14.5 million international).