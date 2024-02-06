'Annabelle' scares up $35M, jolting sleepy box office

NEW YORK -- The "Conjuring" spinoff "Annabelle: Creation" scared up an estimated $35 million in North American theaters over the weekend, making it easily the top film and giving the lagging August box office a shot in the arm.
The opening came close to matching the film's predecessor, "Annabelle," which opened with $37.1 million in October 2014. Warner Bros. could celebrate not only the month's biggest debut but having the week's top two films. Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk" followed in second with $11.4 million in its fourth weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Even amid a weak August, the well-reviewed horror sequel and modestly budgeted "Annabelle: Creation" found eager audiences.
"That we were able to do $35 million in what is a very sluggish marketplace was very impressive," said Jeffrey Goldstein, Warner Bros. distribution chief. "We all know that moviegoing begets moviegoing, and right now, it's a dip in the content overall."
The film, the third to spiral from 2013's "The Conjuring," cost only $15 million to make. More sequels and spinoffs are being developed in what has become for Warner Bros. a steadily profitable horror franchise.
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday according to comScore:
1. "Annabelle: Creation," $35 million ($35 million international).
2. "Dunkirk," $11.4 million ($14.5 million international).
3. "Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature," $8.9 million.
4. "The Dark Tower," $7.9 million ($7.9 million international).
5. "The Emoji Movie," $6.6 million ($14.1 million international).
6. "Girls Trip," $6.5 million ($1.4 million international).
7. "Spider-Man: Homecoming," $6.1 million ($12.4 million international).
8. "Kidnap," $5.2 million.
9. "Glass Castle," $4.9 million.
10. "Atomic Blonde," $4.6 million ($5.2 million international).
