Animals, people rescue each other in heartfelt docuseries

LOS ANGELES -- In a new docuseries, a child who uses a walker meets a dog with its own version of wheels. Inmates find solace in training canines for adoption, and pigs strut their stuff in a "body positivity" celebration.

That and more is part of "That Animal Rescue Show," an endearing project that reflects its unexpected creators as well as its stars, human and otherwise. All 10 episodes are out Oct. 29 on the CBS All Access streaming service.

"What the series is about is people rescuing animals, and animals rescuing people," said Oscar-winning documentarian Bill Guttentag ("Twin Towers," "You Don't Have to Die"), one of the big names behind this small gift of touching and quirky stories.

The other: Oscar-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater ("Boyhood"), who acknowledges a documentary is a rare venture for him. But he sees a connection to his films, which include "School of Rock" and the romance series "Before Sunrise," "Before Sunset" and "Before Midnight."

"I've often done films about people who are kind of obsessed or passionate people. That's what you're looking for in a story," he said.

Dan Illescas, left, and Tracey Stabile of the Central Texas Pig Rescue in a scene from the CBS All Access docuseries "That Animal Rescue Show." Danny Matson ~ CBS All Access via AP

He and his collaborators, including Nayeema Raza, Guttentag's writing-producing partner, committed to holding themselves and the series to a high standard.

"Rick said something to us which I thought was just great," Guttentag recalled. "'What I'd really like to do is come up with 10 little documentaries that could all make it into Sundance (film festival) on their own.'"

An episode of "That Animal Rescue Show," which had largely completed taping before the pandemic hit, cleared that bar with an episode that was accepted by the Telluride festival before it and others were canceled due to COVID-19.

Even the title sequence is notable, a nod to the early photographic sequence that captured a galloping horse with all hooves off the ground. Cats, chickens and pigs are among those who get the cinematic treatment here.

The project found myriad subjects in and around Austin, Texas, where longtime resident Linklater has a farm and where the idea for the series was born.