An 84-year-old filmmaker looks into a donkey's soul in 'EO'

It was the eyes that did it. Filmmaker Jerzy Skolimowski had decided some years ago that his next film was going to be about an animal. He and his wife and co-writer, Ewa Piaskowska, had been getting bored of traditional movie structure and dialogue and wanted to do something different.

They didn't know which animal to choose, though. Cats and dogs were out. That's been overdone, they thought. Then they came upon the donkey, an intelligent, stoic creature with historic significance in not only religion but cinema as well, most famously in Robert Bresson's 1966 masterpiece "Au Hasard Balthazar." But it was those massive, expressive eyes that convinced them they'd found a star who could hold the frame.

The resulting film, "EO," is the story of a circus donkey who is taken from his owner and begins a long, spiritual journey through the modern Polish and Italian countrysides, encountering humans both kind and cruel. Eo doesn't talk, but he does dream and you can't help but feel his burdens, his loneliness and his hope. It is, they said, a love letter to animals and it's currently playing in theaters nationwide.

"We wanted this film to be more of an experience than a traditional feature film," Piaskowska said in a recent interview with Skolimowski by her side. "We were very conscious of the fact that we wanted to speak to the viewer through emotions mostly because our hero is devoid of any words. The idea was from the very beginning that we don't want to tell the story about the donkey, but that we want the audience to feel like it is a donkey."

Skolimowski, who is 84 and has been making films since 1960, has received wide praise for the film in what has been a whirlwind year. After a very long production that began in 2020 and was delayed several times because of the pandemic, they finally wrapped in March and two months later were at the Cannes Film Festival where it won the jury prize. Since then "EO" has been selected to represent Poland at the Oscars, picked up several prestigious critics' group awards and was named the best film of the year by Manohla Dargis of The New York Times.

Though there were headaches because of the pandemic, the production was actually quite a serene undertaking. They employed six donkeys to play Eo, named Marietta, Tako, Hola, Ettore, Rocco and Mela, and everyone took care to create a relaxing and supportive environment to get the donkeys to do what they needed them to do.

"Everything was very quiet, very smooth," Skolimowski said. "There was no rushing and people were really keeping down their nerves."