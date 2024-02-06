'American Pickers' to film again in Missouri

"We're looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them," Myers said. "The way Pickers' finds people and collections for the show is through getting the word out so that people know we're coming to town and can reach back out to us."

They only pick private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public will be considered, Myers noted.

"Mike and Frank are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics," Myers said.

Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items, Myers said. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America's past along the way.

"Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they've never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them," Myers said.