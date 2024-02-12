Ambitious 'Lord of the Rings' prequel hopes to slay dragons

NEW YORK -- The return of dragons on the small screen has been a huge hit. Now it's time for the return of the elves and dwarves.

Amazon Studios is launching "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," an ambitious, years-in-the-making and very expensive salvo that will go head-to-head with another costly streaming fantasy epic: HBO's "Game of Thrones" spinoff "House of the Dragon," which recently became the most-watched series premiere in HBO history.

The series is based on J.R.R. Tolkien's writings and asides about Middle-earth's Second Age, which preceded the Third Age's "Lord of the Rings" and "Hobbit" films and books. Tolkien's grandson, Simon Tolkien, was a creative consultant.

"We say Tolkien sort of left a series of stars in the sky. Our job was to connect the dots and form the constellation and then sort of draw in between the constellations to give a little more specificity to it," said J.D. Payne, a showrunner and executive producer.

Amazon Prime Video will debut both the first two "The Rings of Power" episodes on Friday. After that, the remaining six episodes arrive weekly on Friday.

Morfydd Clark in a scene from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Amazon Studios via AP

The hour-long episodes are stuffed with action and humor but buckle up: Payne and his co-showrunner Patrick McKay plan to use a 50-hour canvas to explore their nuanced characters and complex histories. These first eight episodes are like an appetizer.

Early ones shift across the various regions of Middle-earth, our planet's imagined mythological past. Here, some 4,000 years before "The Hobbit," are elves involved with royal intrigue, dwarves who mine inside mountains, hobbitlike harfoots who are pastoral, humans who seem unusually prone to violence, and evil orcs.

Despite being set centuries before the books and films that make up the Tolkien's canon, fans of "The Lord of the Rings" will notice some familiar characters, based on the long lifespan of some of the creatures, including Galadriel, Elrond and Isildur. Sauron, the evil force, is unseen in the first two episodes but a malevolent presence throughout.

Morfydd Clark grew up in Wales to parents who adored Tolkien's epic book series and her dad read her "The Hobbit" when she was 9. The films came out when she was 11, accelerating the obsession. Now she finds herself playing a young Galadriel, a powerful elf played later in the films by Cate Blanchett.

"I think there's a lot of hope in Tolkien's world, and with hope comes bravery to stand up and have courage for what you think is valuable," she said. "The world needs to be safe enough for the smallest and most vulnerable. And I think that's something that's important to remind yourself -- just because something suits you, it doesn't suit everybody."

That sense of hope is something that distinguishes the series from "House of the Dragon," which revels in a cynical, bloody view of mankind. McKay notes that Tolkien emerged from World War I with a complex fairy story, unlike many of his literary peers who were writing about wastelands and darkness.

"Middle-earth is a fundamentally optimistic and hopeful place. He was writing about positive values and friendship and brotherhood and underdogs," McKay said. "He was telling you that in the darkest, deep of Mordor -- in his wasteland -- friendship could win the day and good could triumph over evil."

The show's tone shifts depending on which place is being visited. Harfoots, who have Irish accents, are whimsical, communal and clever, while dwarves have Scottish accents, are fond of a drink and are a little rough. Elves are elegant and elite, with upper English class accents and a fondness for billowing cloaks and long, elaborate ceremonies.