Amazon's Ring, MGM to launch show from viral doorbell videos

NEW YORK -- Two Amazon-owned companies -- Ring and Hollywood studio MGM -- are teaming to create a TV show in the mold of "America's Funniest Home Videos" using viral footage from Ring's doorbell and smart-home cameras.

The half-hour show, called "Ring Nation," will be hosted by actor and comedian Wanda Sykes and premiere in syndication Sept. 26, MGM said.

The studio noted audiences should expect to see the usual things that go viral -- marriage proposals, neighbors saving neighbors and silly animals.

The series showcases Amazon's fusion of its various business arms, this time to highlight what MGM called "interesting moments from communities across the country."

"You have one company that owns two juggernauts and (has) just figured out how to leverage one against the other," said Robert Passikoff, president of the brand research firm Brand Keys. He noted that unlike scripted movies or shows, a reality series using Ring footage will likely be cheaper to produce.