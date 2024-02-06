All NFL games will air online, but watching won't be easy

NEW YORK -- Every NFL football game will be shown live online this season -- but that doesn't mean you'll be able to watch them.

New this year is the ability to watch with an Amazon Prime or a CBS All-Access subscription. Even so, the sports universe is heavily Balkanized online, meaning your best bet at comprehensive streaming of pro football will involve that old standby -- a cable or satellite TV subscription -- or cellphone service through Verizon. Otherwise, you'll be limited to a few unrestricted games online.

Here's a stream-by-stream guide to catching all the online pigskin you can in the U.S.

Network streams

In general, Sunday-afternoon games air on CBS and Fox. Sunday-night games air on NBC. These games are free if you catch them on TV with an antenna, but to watch any of the networks online, you'll typically need cable or satellite TV. You also can stream CBS games for $6 a month with CBS All Access, unless your local station hasn't signed on (most have).

You'll be limited to hometown-team games plus a few other contests your local station broadcasts. You'll need a DirecTV Sunday Ticket subscription for the rest.

ESPN, meanwhile, owns Mondays, while the NFL Network cable channel gets most Thursday-night games, a few weekend games and one on Christmas afternoon. You can watch online if you're already paying for a TV package that carries these channels.

Ten of the Thursday games and the Christmas game will end up on CBS or NBC as well -- but to stream those games without a TV package, you need Amazon Prime for $99 a year. Amazon is replacing Twitter this year as the online streaming partner.

Want to watch on a phone? You'll likely need to be a Verizon customer, though on the plus side, you won't need cable or satellite. Amazon Prime and NFL Network games have no device restrictions but require subscriptions. For the rest, grab a tablet or a laptop instead or watch on the big screen with a streaming-TV device such as Roku or Apple TV.

On Verizon phones, use the NFL Mobile app or Verizon's go90 service. Amazon Prime games are on Amazon's video app. For the rest, use the network's app; CBS, NBC and NFL Network games are also on NFL Mobile and nfl.com.

Online TV services

Cable-like streaming TV packages are typically cheaper than traditional cable or satellite but carry fewer channels. The major ones are AT&T's DirecTV Now, Google's YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sony's PlayStation Vue and Dish's Sling TV.

All five services have ESPN, NBC and Fox -- at least, in theory. It's a mixed bag for CBS and the NFL Network. CBS, NBC and Fox are available only in selected markets -- typically where the networks themselves own the local stations. Elsewhere, it depends on whether the streaming service has reached a deal.