All-improvised comedy performance to show at River Campus

An all-improvised award show is coming to Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus to kick off the 2017-2018 touring series.

"Broadway's Next H!T Musical" starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bedell Performance Hall.

The comedy performance will be directed by improv veterans Rob Schiffmann and Deb Rabbai, according to a university news release. The unscripted awards show takes hit-song suggestions from audience members, who will vote for their favorite, and the directors build an entire Broadway-style musical around it, for a spontaneous evening of music and humor.

The musical's unique structure is a departure from the touring series' standard fare, Bob Cerchio said in the news release.

"We don't often feature pure comedy, but this is just that -- stand-up comedy with a twist," Cerchio, assistant director of Southeast's Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts, said in the release. "Five actors and a pianist randomly select funny song titles suggested by the audience and build an entire Broadway musical around them."