EntertainmentAugust 25, 2017
All-improvised comedy performance to show at River Campus
An all-improvised award show is coming to Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus to kick off the 2017-2018 touring series. "Broadway's Next H!T Musical" starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bedell Performance Hall. The comedy performance will be directed by improv veterans Rob Schiffmann and Deb Rabbai, according to a university news release. ...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

An all-improvised award show is coming to Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus to kick off the 2017-2018 touring series.

"Broadway's Next H!T Musical" starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bedell Performance Hall.

The comedy performance will be directed by improv veterans Rob Schiffmann and Deb Rabbai, according to a university news release. The unscripted awards show takes hit-song suggestions from audience members, who will vote for their favorite, and the directors build an entire Broadway-style musical around it, for a spontaneous evening of music and humor.

The musical's unique structure is a departure from the touring series' standard fare, Bob Cerchio said in the news release.

"We don't often feature pure comedy, but this is just that -- stand-up comedy with a twist," Cerchio, assistant director of Southeast's Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts, said in the release. "Five actors and a pianist randomly select funny song titles suggested by the audience and build an entire Broadway musical around them."

Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the River Campus box office, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, by calling (573) 651-2265 or online at RiverCampus.org.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

518 S. Fountain St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Entertainment
