All Hallow’s Eve at Oliver House

If you head to the Oliver House Museum, you’re in for a hauntingly fun evening. Carnival games, face painting, take-two photo booth, tours of the home including a Victorian wake, seances and other Halloween traditions are on the docket.
Where: Oliver House Museum, 224 E. Adams St., Jackson
When: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday
How much: $1 per ticket; $5 for six tickets; $10 for 12 tickets
