Ahead of the election, a landslide of documentaries

NEW YORK -- The election has unleashed an avalanche of documentaries like no season before it.
Dozens of films, exploring issues from gerrymandering to white supremacists, have sought to illuminate the many issues and trends voters are confronting at the polls on Tuesday. In a presidential election of enormous stakes, filmmakers have rushed to finish their films before Election Day, to try to inform, sway and entertain the electorate.
A sense of urgency, in particular, drives many of the films which have streamed, aired on TV and played in theaters in the weeks ahead of Nov. 3. The woeful state of movie theaters due to the pandemic hasn't enabled a box-office breakout like Michael Moore's 2004 election-year documentary "Fahrenheit 9/11," but the sheer deluge of docs this year has put politics at the top of countless streaming-service queues.
Here's a rundown of highlights from an election-year documentary landside.
