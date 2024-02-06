Aerosmith drummer loses bid to rejoin band

BOSTON -- A judge has told Aerosmith's drummer Joey Kramer to dream on if he hopes to rejoin the band as its set to perform and be honored at Grammy events this week.

Massachusetts Superior Court Judge Mark Gildea on Wednesday denied Kramer's request to order the band, whose first hit single was 1973's "Dream On," to let him participate in an award celebration in Los Angeles on Friday as well as Sunday's prime time Grammy Awards show.

"Given that Kramer has not played with the band in six months and the dearth of available rehearsal time before the upcoming performances, Kramer has not shown a realistic alternative course of action sufficient to protect the band's business interests," the judge's decision reads in part.

Kramer had argued the band, which he helped found in Boston 50 years ago, is in breach of contract because it required him to re-audition for his job after an ankle injury last year caused him to miss a chunk of the band's residency at a Las Vegas casino.

The 69-year-old Magnolia, Texas, resident said in his suit the band required him to earn his job back by performing a series of solo rehearsals to prove he could play "at an appropriate level."

Kramer said the "artificial, made-up and undefined" requirement was "insulting and upsetting" because no other member of the band has been asked to do it before.

Singer Steven Tyler, guitarists Joe Perry and Bradley Whitford, and bassist Tom Hamilton have all been recently sidelined with injuries and illnesses and weren't asked to re-audition for their jobs, he argued in his suit.

"This is not about money," Kramer said in a statement ahead of Wednesday's hearing in Plymouth, Massachusetts. "I am being deprived of the opportunity to be recognized along with my peers, for our collective, lifetime contributions to the music industry."

Emails were sent to representatives for Kramer and Aerosmith seeking comment on the judge's decision.