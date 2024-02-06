A&E scraps KKK series after learning of cash payments

NEW YORK -- A&E is scrapping plans for an eight-part documentary series about the Ku Klux Klan after finding some participants of the hate group were paid for their work on it.

The network said over the weekend it was dropping "Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America" a day after discovering "nominal" cash payments were given by third-party producers.

"While we stand behind the intent of the series and the seriousness of the content, these payments are a direct violation of A&E's policies and practices for a documentary," the network said in statement.

"Escaping the KKK" was to follow people trying to extract themselves from the racist and anti-Semitic hate group. The network had promised no payments would be made.

"We had previously provided assurances to the public and to our core partners -- including the Anti- Defamation League and Color of Change -- that no payment was made to hate group members, and we believed that to be the case at the time," the network said. "We have now decided not to move forward with airing this project."