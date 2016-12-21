Adam West to sell Batman-themed paintings he's made

KETCHUM, Idaho -- The actor who portrayed the tights-clad Batman in the 1960s TV series is selling paintings he has created of villains from the show at an art gallery in the central Idaho resort town of Ketchum near where he lives.
The opening night of "Criminals on Canvas" is today at the Gilman Contemporary art gallery, and West is scheduled to attend.
The 88-year-old West in a statement said his paintings capture the humor, zaniness and depth of Batman villains and the Freudian motivations of Batman.
West's deadpan portrayal of the comic hero in the campy 1960s series brought the Caped Crusader into the national consciousness as he battled Catwoman, the Joker, the Riddler and the Penguin.
The Sun Valley and Ketchum area typically attracts many wealthy visitors during the holidays.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.