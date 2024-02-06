Adam Sandler gets Mark Twain prize for humor surrounded by celeb pals

WASHINGTON -- Adam Sandler placed his hand on the bronze bust of Mark Twain and speculated that it "one day might be the weapon used to bludgeon me in my sleep."

A host of comedic and entertainment royalty gathered at Washington's Kennedy Center as Sandler was presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Presenters including Drew Barrymore, Conan O'Brien, Chris Rock, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Buscemi, Dana Carvey, and Luis GuzmÃ¡n gave testimonials to Sandler's creative longevity, while poking occasional fun at his uneven movie output and tendency to cast all his friends in his movies.

Sandler's longtime writing and production partner Tim Herlihy joked that the pair were responsible for "31 motion pictures with a combined Rotten Tomatoes score of 59."

Buscemi, known largely for dramatic and often violent roles, portrayed a string of comedic characters in Sandler movies.

"He takes his comedy very seriously. I laugh hard at everything I do with him," he said.

Buscemi also singled out Sandler's musical comedy, including "The Chanukah Song," which became a multiplatinum hit. "His comedy songs alone deserve this reward," he said.

Judd Apatow, Sandler's roommate during their early days in Los Angeles, recalled a young Sandler's boundless confidence and obvious talent.