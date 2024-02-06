Acuff's fiddle, donated at KC Goodwill, is on auction block

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A fiddle that Goodwill believes was once owned by country music legend Roy Acuff is expected to generate thousands of dollars for the charitable organization in the Kansas City area.

The Kansas City Star reports that the fiddle was donated anonymously to Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas and is being sold in an online auction at shopgoodwill.com. As of Thursday morning the high bid was $7,780. The auction is open until 11 p.m. Central time Saturday.

Acuff died in 1992 at age 89. He was the first living inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame, best known for hits such as "Wabash Cannonball and "Tennessee Waltz."

The fiddle was made by Evart Acuff, Roy Acuff's uncle, in August 1945 in Maryville, Tennessee. It isn't clear why it was donated to a Kansas City Goodwill store.