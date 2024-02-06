All sections
EntertainmentFebruary 28, 2018
Actress Locklear arrested for alleged abuse
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Actress Heather Locklear was arrested for alleged domestic violence and fighting with sheriff's deputies at her home, authorities said Monday.
Associated Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Actress Heather Locklear was arrested for alleged domestic violence and fighting with sheriff's deputies at her home, authorities said Monday.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 10 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, west of Los Angeles, Ventura County sheriff's Capt. Garo Kuredjian said.

The victim of the alleged domestic violence was a boyfriend who had a physical injury, which makes the offense a felony, Kuredjian said. He did not know details of the injury, but said the man declined treatment.

Locklear was uncooperative with the deputies and became combative, Kuredjian said.

Locklear said she had been injured prior to the deputies' arrival and was taken to a hospital and cleared medically before being booked into county jail. She was released on $20,000 bail and is due in court March 13.

An attorney for Locklear declined comment.

The 56-year-old actress was among the biggest stars on television in the 1980s and 1990s, with roles on "Dynasty," "T.J. Hooker" and "Melrose Place."

In 2008, she was arrested in Santa Barbara County and charged with driving under the influence of prescription drugs after authorities said they found her driving back-and-forth over a pair of sunglasses in a parking lot. Locklear pleaded to a lesser charge of reckless driving and was sentenced to unsupervised probation.

Entertainment
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

