Actress Locklear arrested for alleged abuse

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Actress Heather Locklear was arrested for alleged domestic violence and fighting with sheriff's deputies at her home, authorities said Monday.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance around 10 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, west of Los Angeles, Ventura County sheriff's Capt. Garo Kuredjian said.

The victim of the alleged domestic violence was a boyfriend who had a physical injury, which makes the offense a felony, Kuredjian said. He did not know details of the injury, but said the man declined treatment.

Locklear was uncooperative with the deputies and became combative, Kuredjian said.