Actress Katherine Helmond dies

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Katherine Helmond, an Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress who played two very different matriarchs on the ABC sitcoms "Who's the Boss?" and "Soap," has died, her talent agency said Friday. She was 89.

Helmond died of complications from Alzheimer's disease Feb 23 at her home in Los Angeles, talent agency APA said in a statement.

A native of Galveston, Texas, Helmond's credits date back to the 1950s, and she worked steadily in small roles through the decades. But her real fame, and all seven of her Emmy nominations, didn't start arriving until she was nearly 50.

She was probably best known for playing Mona Robinson, Judith Light's mother on "Who's the Boss?," which also starred Tony Danza and a young Alyssa Milano.

She won a best supporting Golden Globe for her work in 1989.

"My beautiful, kind, funny, gracious, compassionate, rock," Milano mourned on Twitter. "You were an instrumental part of my life. You taught me to hold my head above the marsh! You taught me to do anything for a laugh! What an example you were!"

On the show, Light was an uptight single mother who hired the 1980s heartthrob Danza to be her live-in housekeeper, and Helmond was her foil, a lover of nightlife, pursuer of men and flaunter of sexuality who would have been at home on "The Golden Girls," which ran during the same years.

"Katherine Helmond was a remarkable human being and an extraordinary artist; generous, gracious, charming and profoundly funny," Light said in a statement. "She taught me so much about life and inspired me indelibly by watching her work. Katherine was a gift to our business and to the world."

Danza tweeted, "We all lost a national treasure today. No words can measure my love."