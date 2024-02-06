Actors, comedians, president react to Betty White's death

Tributes from fellow actors and comedians poured in on social media Friday in reaction to the death of Betty White. "The Golden Girls" star was 99. Henry Winkler thanked White for her humor, warmth and activism. Seth Meyers said White was the only "Saturday Night Live" host he ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. Kathy Griffin shared a few stories in a Twitter thread and wrote White treated her like an equal in the comedy world. Dan Rather said our world would be better if more people followed White's example. White was a television mainstay for more than 60 years.

n

"It's a shame. She was a lovely lady .... Ninety-nine years old. As my mother would say, God love her." — President Joe Biden, to reporters Friday

"Sad news. No more Betty White. Too bad we couldn't get another ten years of her always warm, gracious, and witty personality. She was one of a kind!" — Mel Brooks, on Twitter

"Betty White: It is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT are ..Thank you for yur humor, your warmth and your activism ... Rest now and say Hi to Bill." — Henry Winkler, on Twitter

"The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret." — Ryan Reynolds, on Twitter

"Rest in peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright heaven must be right now." — Valerie Bertinelli, on Twitter

"Too much sadness! I posted once how she changed my life. She was the first person who made me believe I could be a writer. What an enormous thing to do for another person. I bet there's hundreds of us who she helped over the years." — Nancy Meyers, on Instagram

"RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end." — Seth Meyers, on Twitter