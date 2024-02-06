Actor John Heard of 'Home Alone' movies dies at 72

NEW YORK -- Actor John Heard, whose many roles included the father in the "Home Alone" series and a corrupt detective in "The Sopranos," has died. He was 72.

His death was confirmed Saturday by the Santa Clara Medical Examiner's office in California.

TMZ reported Heard, who lived in southern California, was found at a Palo Alto, California, hotel where he was recovering from back surgery.

Heard played Peter McCallister, the father of Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin, in "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."

He said in later interviews he sought a movie with children in it so his son, age 5 at the time, could come to the set and have someone to play with.

After it became a big hit, he was reluctant to revisit the role, but his agent convinced him the money was too good to pass up.

"I didn't want to be the 'Home Alone' dad for the rest of my life," he told Yahoo! News in 2013.