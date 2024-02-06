Actor Henry Silva, known for many tough-guy roles, dies at 95

NEW YORK -- Henry Silva, a prolific character actor best known for playing villains and tough guys in "The Manchurian Candidate," "Ocean's Eleven" and other films, has died at age 95.

Silva's son Scott Silva told Variety that his father died Wednesday of natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.

Silva was a New York City native who dropped out of school as a teenager, in the 1940s. He was accepted the following decade into the Actors Studio, where fellow students included Shelley Winters and Ben Gazzara. He went on to have a long and busy career in film and television, with hundreds of credits before retiring from acting in 2001.