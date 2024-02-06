Abundant food, tunes and suds for all

Thanks to the beginning of Lent and the start of St. Patrick's Day celebrations, we have a buffet of activities to keep you from sitting at home staring at Netflix for hours upon hours this weekend. Not that there's anything wrong with that, but take the next few days as an incentive to "mix it up" a bit, as the kids say.

Any one of the local fish fries is sure to hit the spot if you're stomach is growling by the time you leave work today. Saturday, celebrate the ending of another workweek by grabbing your friends and checking out downtown Cape Girardeau's 31st Annual St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl, with more than 10 businesses participating.

While you're downtown Saturday, stop by Port Cape Girardeau for the eighth annual Cross Rivers Roots and Blues Festival, featuring several bands including Jimmy Burns from Chicago.

And top off your weekend Sunday with yet another St. Patrick's Day party hosted by Cape Eagles Club, or attend the free Gospel music concert with Danny Norman at Trinity Assembly of God in Illinois.

If you're observing Lent, stop by one (or all) of these local fish fries:

Scott City Knights of Columbus

When: 4 to 7 p.m. today

Menu: All-you-can-eat fried chicken/American pond-raised catfish, hushpuppies, fries, baked beans, "Kelso Slaw," macaroni and cheese, beverages

How much: $11 for adults; $5 for ages 6 to 12; free for age 6 and younger

Carry-outs available

Cape Girardeau Knights of Columbus-lower hall

When: 5 to 7 p.m. today

Menu: Fried catfish, hushpuppies, fries, slaw, baked beans, bread and onions, dessert.

Serving will be in the Rathskeller (lower hall)

How much: $10 for adults; $5 for age 5 to 12

A cash bar will be available

Carry outs available

Jackson Knights of Columbus Hall

When: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today

Menu: All-you-can-eat fried chicken, fish, macaroni and cheese, fries, hushpuppies, slaw, baked beans, beverages.

How much: $10 for adults; $5 for ages 6 to 12; free for age 5 and younger

Oran Jaycee

When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. today

Menu: Pond-raised catfish, fried chicken, hushpuppies, slaw, homemade onion rings, fries, fried biscuits, potato salad, baked beans and homemade macaroni and cheese.

How much: $12 for adults; $6 for ages 6 to 12; free for age 6 and younger

31st annual Downtown Cape Girardeau Pub Crawl

When: 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday

Where: Downtown Cape Girardeau