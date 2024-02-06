All sections
EntertainmentMarch 15, 2019
Abundant food, tunes and suds for all
Thanks to the beginning of Lent and the start of St. Patrick's Day celebrations, we have a buffet of activities to keep you from sitting at home staring at Netflix for hours upon hours this weekend. Not that there's anything wrong with that, but take the next few days as an incentive to "mix it up" a bit, as the kids say...
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
People pose for a photo during St. Patrick's Day at The Library on March 17 in Cape Girardeau.
People pose for a photo during St. Patrick's Day at The Library on March 17 in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian archive

Thanks to the beginning of Lent and the start of St. Patrick's Day celebrations, we have a buffet of activities to keep you from sitting at home staring at Netflix for hours upon hours this weekend. Not that there's anything wrong with that, but take the next few days as an incentive to "mix it up" a bit, as the kids say.

Any one of the local fish fries is sure to hit the spot if you're stomach is growling by the time you leave work today. Saturday, celebrate the ending of another workweek by grabbing your friends and checking out downtown Cape Girardeau's 31st Annual St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl, with more than 10 businesses participating.

While you're downtown Saturday, stop by Port Cape Girardeau for the eighth annual Cross Rivers Roots and Blues Festival, featuring several bands including Jimmy Burns from Chicago.

And top off your weekend Sunday with yet another St. Patrick's Day party hosted by Cape Eagles Club, or attend the free Gospel music concert with Danny Norman at Trinity Assembly of God in Illinois.

If you're observing Lent, stop by one (or all) of these local fish fries:

Scott City Knights of Columbus

When: 4 to 7 p.m. today

Menu: All-you-can-eat fried chicken/American pond-raised catfish, hushpuppies, fries, baked beans, "Kelso Slaw," macaroni and cheese, beverages

How much: $11 for adults; $5 for ages 6 to 12; free for age 6 and younger

  • Carry-outs available

Cape Girardeau Knights of Columbus-lower hall

When: 5 to 7 p.m. today

Menu: Fried catfish, hushpuppies, fries, slaw, baked beans, bread and onions, dessert.

  • Serving will be in the Rathskeller (lower hall)

How much: $10 for adults; $5 for age 5 to 12

  • A cash bar will be available
  • Carry outs available

Jackson Knights of Columbus Hall

When: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today

Menu: All-you-can-eat fried chicken, fish, macaroni and cheese, fries, hushpuppies, slaw, baked beans, beverages.

How much: $10 for adults; $5 for ages 6 to 12; free for age 5 and younger

Oran Jaycee

When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. today

Menu: Pond-raised catfish, fried chicken, hushpuppies, slaw, homemade onion rings, fries, fried biscuits, potato salad, baked beans and homemade macaroni and cheese.

How much: $12 for adults; $6 for ages 6 to 12; free for age 6 and younger

31st annual Downtown Cape Girardeau Pub Crawl

When: 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday

Where: Downtown Cape Girardeau

More info: Facebook

Locations participating Saturday:

  • The Library
  • 21 Taps
  • Shakers Bar
  • Minglewood Brewery
  • Pour House
  • Rude Dog Pub
  • Ragsdales
  • Port Cape Girardeau
  • Coin-Op Cantina
  • Blue Diamond Sports Bar
  • Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill

Participants may pick up punch cards at any of the listed locations. Prizes will be awarded at all locations to those who complete the entire circuit.

All about that music

The eighth annual Cross River Roots and Blues Festival kicks off this weekend, and according to local musician Ivas John and the show's founder, "It's all centered around the music."

"My idea with starting this mini-festival was to bring together musicians I've met in different places in Chicago, Missouri and in Kentucky," John said Wednesday.

Band lineup:

  • Bruce Zimmerman and the Water Street Band
  • Lew Jetton & 61 South
  • Ivas John Band
  • Jimmy Burns

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Port Cape Girardeau at 19 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau

How much: Tickets are $15 in advance and $17 at the door

  • Purchase advance tickets at Port Cape Girardeau, Hempies and Shivelbines Music
  • Doors open at 6 p.m.; music starts at 7 p.m.
  • Appetizer buffet provided by Port Cape Girardeau

An evening with Danny

This weekend is your chance to attend a free gospel concert with artist and songwriter Danny Norman.

Norman was awarded Artists Music Guild North Carolina's 2018 Songwriter Of The Year and also 2016 Country Video Of The Year Award for "I'm An American" by The Indie Music Channel Awards.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Trinity Assembly of God in Olive Branch, Illinois

More info: (573) 225-8580

Sunday, fun day!

Get ready for a St. Patrick's Day party with the Cape Eagles.

You're in on the debut of Sugar Daddy Band, featuring Holly Benton, Kevin Engert and Sissy Donahue.

When: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Cape Eagles Club (Downstairs Venue) at 321 N. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau

More info: (573) 335-0931

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Entertainment
