ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after racist tweet

NEW YORK -- ABC canceled its hit reboot of "Roseanne" on Tuesday following star Roseanne Barr's racist tweet referring to former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes."

ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said the comment "is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values." Barr had apologized and deleted her Monday-night tweet, calling it a "bad joke," but the damage had already been done.

The revival of the comedy was a surprise smash for ABC, owned by the Walt Disney Co., and was counted on to lead the network's fortunes next season. Its first new episode in March was seen by more than 25 million people, with delayed viewing counted in, numbers increasingly rare in network television.

Dungey's statement canceling the show came after Wanda Sykes, consulting producer for "Roseanne," tweeted she was leaving. Sara Gilbert, a co-star, also tweeted the remark was abhorrent.