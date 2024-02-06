Aaron Palmer's favorite photos to take are of wildlife.

So when the sun went down on a recent day, it wasn't surprising to find Palmer along the banks of the Mississippi River with his camera.

The lens of his Canon 70D, however, was focused on him for a self-portrait of sorts, but ready to capture something not entirely tame.

Palmer, positioned on a concrete ledge surrounded by water, asked the three other photographers in attendance and his girlfriend, who stood by his tripod-mounted camera, whether they were ready.

They were.

Palmer holds a bag of steel wool for a demonstration of steel-wool photography by the riverwalk June 2. Andrew J. Whitaker

Palmer took a 9-volt battery out of his pocket and pressed it against a fine piece of steel wool, placed inside a whisk connected to a dog leash. The arcing between the negative and positive terminals sparked the wool, and Palmer quickly began to fan the flame by swinging the shortened leash in circles.

Sparks began slowly, but as he picked up the intensity of the gyrations, so did the display.

While five cameras were focused on him, there was no paparazzi-like firing of shutters during the 30 seconds of orange sparks, which looked as if they were being spewed from a grinder's wheel. The only sound was the whooshing of the flaming whisk.

The bright glow burned out quickly, and Palmer dipped the heated metal into the water and walked back off the ledge to the photographers, who were examining images displayed on the backs of the digital cameras.

Each captured a ring of light at the center of a weeping willow of fiery traces, captured from an exposure that lasted around 20 seconds.

Local photographer Aaron Palmer gives a demonstration of steel-wool photography June 2. Aaron Palmer ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian

It's called steel-wool photography, and it creates dramatic images.

"Lot of times, when you see something, and you just sit and stare at it, and you think, 'How in the hell did they do that?'" said Leo McElrath, who captured his first steel-wool image at the small gathering, sparked by a Facebook post by Palmer.

"I came because I've seen the finished product of this, but I've never seen the production," said McElrath, a longtime amateur photographer.

Palmer, who works for the city of Cape Girardeau during the day and is a self-taught photographer on the side, puts on such an exhibition every so often. Sometimes it's for fun, other times to share the technique with curious shutter bugs like McElrath.

"Somebody mentioned it one time, so I kind of researched it a little bit and just started practicing at it and trying different things," said Palmer, who said he got into photography about five years ago. Like steel wool, it's been a passion that has been burning bright ever since.

Local photographer Aaron Palmer gives a demonstration of steel-wool photography June 2. David Patterson ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian

"I see things different since I started," Palmer said. "I pay attention more. Something as simple as leaves on a tree, I never paid attention to those before. Now I look at them, and go, 'Oh, look at that leaf. That leaf is different from those 20 other leaves,' and I'll take that photo."

While he loves to shoot wildlife, he said he likes to change things up, hence the intrigue with steel wool.