A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- "Schitt's Creek," the little Canadian show about a fish-out-of-water family, made history at Sunday's Emmy Awards with a comedy awards sweep, something even TV greats including "Frasier" and "Modern Family" failed to achieve.

Zendaya, 24, became the youngest lead drama actress winner for her role as a troubled teenager in "Euphoria."

"I know this seems like a really weird time to be celebrating," Zendaya said. "But I just want to say there is hope in the young people out there. I know our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that," but thanked young people out there "doing the work."

"Succession," a family power struggle over a media empire, was honored as best drama series, and creator Jesse Armstrong used the opportunity to offer "unthanks," including to President Donald Trump for what Armstrong called his "crummy" handling of the pandemic.

"Succession" star Jeremy Strong won the drama actor trophy for his role as an aspiring heir.

The awards for Pop TV's "Schitt's Creek" included best comedy series and trophies for its stars, including Catherine O'Hara and father-son Eugene and Daniel Levy.

"It is absolutely incredible. I think my dad said it best earlier this evening: it's a dream you don't want to wake up from, to be honest. What an absolutely unbelievable way to end our series," Daniel Levy said backstage.

In his acceptance speech, he said the sitcom was about "the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and this is something we need more now than ever before," encouraging people to register and vote to achieve that goal.

Other winners, including "Watchmen" star Regina King, made a point that the Nov. 3 general election was near.

All the winners accepted their awards virtually in the pandemic-safe ceremony, including O'Hara, but she wasn't alone.

"Though these are the strangest of days, may you have as much joy being holed up in a room or two with your family as I had with my dear Roses," O'Hara said, surrounded in a decorated room by mask-wearing co-stars who play the Rose family members.

Eugene Levy called it "ironical that the straightest role I ever played lands me an Emmy for a comedy performance. I have to seriously question what I've been doing" for the past 50 years.

Moments later, his son won the award for comedy writing for "Schitt's Creek" episode, then shared a directing award and captured the supporting actor comedy trophy. The supporting actress trophy went to his co-star Annie Murphy.

Daniel Levy thanked his father and O'Hara for teaching an extended "master class" in comedy. The show's sweep came for its much-acclaimed final season.

References to coronavirus were an ongoing part of the ceremony, with essential workers -- including a teacher and a UPS deliveryman -- presenting awards and Jason Sudeikis ostensibly getting a COVID-19 test onstage.

In a year with a record number of Black nominees, 35, there was a notable lack of diversity in the show's early going. With "Schitt's Creek" gobbling up comedy awards, that left "Insecure" and creator Issa Rae empty-handed Sunday.

That was also true of Ramy Youssef, creator-star of the semi-autbiographical comedy "Ramy," about a young Muslim American's love and religious life. Youssef tweeted a video of a haz-mat suit-wearing person clutching an Emmy and waving goodbye after he lost the lost the comedy actor category.