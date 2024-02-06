A scary box office weekend for everyone but Tyler Perry

LOS ANGELES -- It was a spooky weekend at the box office for nearly everyone but Tyler Perry.

Perry's comedy sequel "Boo 2! A Madea Halloween" scared up a healthy $21.7 million in its first weekend in theaters, but the waters were rough for other openers including the disaster epic "Geostorm," the firefighter drama "Only the Brave" and the crime thriller "The Snowman."

Perry's film drew a mostly older and female audience, who gave it an A- CinemaScore. "Boo 2!" did a little less business than the first film, which opened to $28.5 million last year.

Lionsgate studio expects the film to hold well into next weekend due to increased interest because of Halloween, but it will face competition with the horror pic "Jigsaw."

"Geostorm," a $120 million film starring Gerard Butler, managed only $13.3 million in North America.

"Only the Brave," starring Josh Brolin, Jeff Bridges and Jennifer Connelly, opened in fifth with $6 million.

"The Snowman," starring Michael Fassbender, also failed to make a splash. It debuted in eighth with $3.4 million.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore:

1. "Boo 2! A Madea Halloween," $21.7 million.