Solo artist, producer and founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John McEuen has thrived in the music industry for more than half a century. But to hear him tell it, he has only just entered his prime.

McEuen and the String Wizards will take the stage at Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. after a series of shows across the Midwest.

McEuen said it will be a privilege to play a music hall like Bedell and that he plans to have the best performance of his life, because any show could be his last one.

"I've played the flatbed trucks, I've stood in the mud and been snowed on and rained on while I'm playing," he said. "I've played county fairs where the swine pavilion was the most powerful thing that you could smell. I've played shows where you didn't know why you were there. So I can't wait to get to that fine theater in Cape Girardeau."

Joining them for the show in Cape Girardeau is a man who McEuen credits for getting him interested in bluegrass music: Rodney Dillard of Salem, Missouri.

"I saw him when I was 17 years old. [The Dillards] introduced me to that whole life through their music," McEuen said. "I don't think there would have been a "Will the Circle be Unbroken" without the Dillards. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band might not have existed or it wouldn't have had a banjo player in it."

Rolling Stone called Nitty Gritty Dirt Band's 1971 album "Will the Circle be Unbroken" "one of the most important recordings ever come out of Nashville." McEuen called it the "Dark Side of the Moon" of country music.

McEuen initiated that album by recruiting Earl Scruggs, Doc Watson and other masters of Americana to record with the young group. He said the music he and the String Wizards play now is reminiscent of that early Dirt Band sound.

"It has that jam band feel, the traditional feel, the musicians pushing themselves to new territory feel, and not just a rendering of 18 songs," McEuen said. "We look forward to it as much as the audience does. We spend a lot of time on the music but it only has value if you get to go do it for other people."

The show will feature a multimedia aspect that takes audiences on a journey through time, from the beginning of the Dirt Band, when the members began rehearsing in the parking lot of a Southern California music store in 1966.

"It's like taking the people to the session," he said. "People tell me 'I felt like I was there,' and it means a lot to them because it's an explanation of what went on."

Following that collection of footage, he said the performance will kick off their own "menu" of music, featuring songs from McEuen's latest solo album "Made in Brooklyn."