'A Dog's Purpose' opens to $18.4 million amid controversy

LOS ANGELES -- Opening in theaters amid controversy over animal treatment on set and calls for a boycott, "A Dog's Purpose" still managed to earn $18.4 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Tracking expectations had pegged the family film to open in the mid-$20 million range, but it still had a healthy debut for a movie that cost only $22 million to produce.

Representatives of Universal Pictures, which distributed the Amblin-produced film starring Dennis Quaid, said the opening was in line with their hopes.

Audiences gave the film an "A" CinemaScore, indicating word of mouth should be positive going forward.

First place at the box office again went to M. Night Shyamalan's multiple-personality thriller "Split."

It grossed $26.3 million in its second weekend in theaters -- a relatively minuscule 34 percent drop from its first weekend, which is nearly unheard of for a horror thriller.

Even with the newly anointed Oscar nominees and the sleeper hit of "Split," many eyes were on "A Dog's Purpose" this weekend.

On Jan. 18, TMZ released a video of a frightened dog from "A Dog's Purpose" that apparently was forced into rushing water during the making of the film. The footage went viral.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore.

Final domestic figures will be released today.