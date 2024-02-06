All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
January 30, 2017

'A Dog's Purpose' opens to $18.4 million amid controversy

LOS ANGELES -- Opening in theaters amid controversy over animal treatment on set and calls for a boycott, "A Dog's Purpose" still managed to earn $18.4 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. Tracking expectations had pegged the family film to open in the mid-$20 million range, but it still had a healthy debut for a movie that cost only $22 million to produce...

By LINDSEY BAHR ~ Associated Press
John Ortiz is shown in a scene from "A Dog's Purpose."
John Ortiz is shown in a scene from "A Dog's Purpose."Joe Lederer ~ Universal Studios via AP

LOS ANGELES -- Opening in theaters amid controversy over animal treatment on set and calls for a boycott, "A Dog's Purpose" still managed to earn $18.4 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Tracking expectations had pegged the family film to open in the mid-$20 million range, but it still had a healthy debut for a movie that cost only $22 million to produce.

Representatives of Universal Pictures, which distributed the Amblin-produced film starring Dennis Quaid, said the opening was in line with their hopes.

Audiences gave the film an "A" CinemaScore, indicating word of mouth should be positive going forward.

First place at the box office again went to M. Night Shyamalan's multiple-personality thriller "Split."

It grossed $26.3 million in its second weekend in theaters -- a relatively minuscule 34 percent drop from its first weekend, which is nearly unheard of for a horror thriller.

Even with the newly anointed Oscar nominees and the sleeper hit of "Split," many eyes were on "A Dog's Purpose" this weekend.

On Jan. 18, TMZ released a video of a frightened dog from "A Dog's Purpose" that apparently was forced into rushing water during the making of the film. The footage went viral.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore.

Final domestic figures will be released today.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1. "Split," $26.3 million ($14.8 million international).

2. "A Dog's Purpose," $18.4 million ($3.7 million international).

3. "Hidden Figures," $14 million ($1.5 million international).

4. "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," $13.9 million ($28.3 million international).

5. "La La Land," $12.1 million ($23.5 million international).

6. "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage," $8.3 million ($24 million international).

7. "Sing," $6.2 million ($23.3 million international).

8. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," $5.1 million ($3.8 million international).

9. "Monster Trucks," $4.1 million ($2.6 million international).

10. "Gold," $3.5 million.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy