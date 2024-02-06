All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
August 8, 2017

9-year-old wants to be NASA's 'planetary protection officer'

TRENTON, N.J. -- A 9-year-old New Jersey boy who described himself as a "Guardian of the Galaxy" is hoping to add the real-life NASA title "Planetary Protection Officer" to his resume. NASA received an application for the position from fourth-grader Jack Davis, who asked to apply for the job. ...

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. -- A 9-year-old New Jersey boy who described himself as a "Guardian of the Galaxy" is hoping to add the real-life NASA title "Planetary Protection Officer" to his resume.

NASA received an application for the position from fourth-grader Jack Davis, who asked to apply for the job. In a letter the agency posted online, Jack acknowledged his youth but said it will make it easier for him to learn how to think like an alien. He said he has seen all the space and alien movies he can see, and he is great at video games.

"My sister says I am an alien also," Jack wrote in the handwritten letter dated Aug. 3.

Jack received a letter from NASA planetary science director James Green, encouraging him to study hard so he can one day join the agency.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us," Green wrote in his response, which was posted online. Green said the job is about protecting other planets and moons "from our germs" as the agency explores the solar system.

Jack also received a phone call from NASA planetary research director Jonathan Rall thanking him for his interest.

"At NASA, we love to teach kids about space and inspire them to be the next generation of explorers," Green said.

NASA says the job might not quite live up to its thrilling title, but is important in preventing microbial contamination of Earth and other planets. The agency said it has had the position since the 1960s.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy