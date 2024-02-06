9-year-old wants to be NASA's 'planetary protection officer'

TRENTON, N.J. -- A 9-year-old New Jersey boy who described himself as a "Guardian of the Galaxy" is hoping to add the real-life NASA title "Planetary Protection Officer" to his resume.

NASA received an application for the position from fourth-grader Jack Davis, who asked to apply for the job. In a letter the agency posted online, Jack acknowledged his youth but said it will make it easier for him to learn how to think like an alien. He said he has seen all the space and alien movies he can see, and he is great at video games.

"My sister says I am an alien also," Jack wrote in the handwritten letter dated Aug. 3.

Jack received a letter from NASA planetary science director James Green, encouraging him to study hard so he can one day join the agency.